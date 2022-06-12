ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 8,800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IPNFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About ImagineAR
