ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 8,800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPNFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

