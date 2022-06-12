Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$81.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.18.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

