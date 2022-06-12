StockNews.com Downgrades Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to Hold

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE EHC opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $81,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $61,794,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $47,388,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

