Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in May

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LUVU opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Luvu Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

