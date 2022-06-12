Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in May

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LUVU opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Luvu Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
