Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 6,425.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS DIFTY opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $31.80.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

