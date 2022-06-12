EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQT. Citigroup increased their price objective on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.