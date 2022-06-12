Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Rises By 5,500.0%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
CVALF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Covalon Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.
About Covalon Technologies (Get Rating)
