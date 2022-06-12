Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Rises By 5,500.0%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CVALF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Covalon Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

