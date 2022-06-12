Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 6,540.0% in May

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 6,540.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,954,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $35.21 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

