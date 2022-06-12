Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.
Covivio stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. Covivio has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $80.25.
Covivio Company Profile
