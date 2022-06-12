D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIFGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at 6.99 on Friday.

About D2L (Get Rating)

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

