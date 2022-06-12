Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in May

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

About Metallis Resources (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.