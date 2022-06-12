Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in May

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.
