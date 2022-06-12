Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 5,128.6% in May

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 5,128.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SKHSY opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

