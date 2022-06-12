Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GELYY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

