Short Interest in PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rises By 5,050.0%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 5,050.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.00.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $5.78 on Friday. PageGroup has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

