TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in May

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $4.21 on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.
TomTom Company Profile
