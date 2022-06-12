Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Grows By 4,698.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 4,698.2% from the May 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.42 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
