WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TVTV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile (Get Rating)
