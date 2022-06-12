WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TVTV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions).

