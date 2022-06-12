ING Group Initiates Coverage on ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Investment analysts at ING Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGESY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $60.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

