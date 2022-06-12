FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DBMBF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.