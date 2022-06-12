FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
DBMBF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.40.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile (Get Rating)
