AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,725

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,725 ($34.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,577.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $30.99 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

