AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,775

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,577.50.

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $30.99 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

