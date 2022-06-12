Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Aryzta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZTF opened at 0.93 on Friday. Aryzta has a 12-month low of 0.90 and a 12-month high of 1.50.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

