Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.