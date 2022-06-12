Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (Get Rating)
