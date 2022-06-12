Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $245.50, but opened at $253.33. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $249.89, with a volume of 2,235 shares trading hands.

The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.71 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.36.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

