Cresco Labs Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.