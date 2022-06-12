Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €107.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

ETR BMW opened at €80.54 ($86.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €78.80 and a 200-day moving average of €84.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

