Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.10 ($37.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €31.94 ($34.34) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($20.46) and a 1-year high of €33.16 ($35.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.