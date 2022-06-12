Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.82) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.11).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 125.46 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.