British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BATS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,675 ($46.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($47.94).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($43.77) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,387.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a one year high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28).

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). Insiders purchased 13 shares of company stock worth $44,138 in the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

