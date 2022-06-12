Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Coverage Initiated at Bradesco Corretora

Equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.
Vitru stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vitru Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
