Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Coverage Initiated at Bradesco Corretora

Equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Vitru stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. Compass Group LLC increased its position in Vitru Limited ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vitru comprises about 12.3% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Group LLC owned 9.89% of Vitru worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

