Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $64.33

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

