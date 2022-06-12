Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $136.50

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. PTC has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.