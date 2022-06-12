Brokerages Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target at $42.58

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.58.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $71.47.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Autohome by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 68.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

