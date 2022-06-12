Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $231.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

