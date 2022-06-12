Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $59.14

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,878,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,559,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

