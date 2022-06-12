Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT at $55.43

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. ITV has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.