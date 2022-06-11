MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $333.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

