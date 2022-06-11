King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $803,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,097,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

