Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Toro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,762,000 after buying an additional 270,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.