Legal & General Group Plc Has $157.70 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of Ulta Beauty worth $157,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.90.

Shares of ULTA opened at $407.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.93 and its 200 day moving average is $387.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.