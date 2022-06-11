Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 44,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 564,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

