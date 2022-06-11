CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 902,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 602,708 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 449,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 102,875 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after buying an additional 2,781,389 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 344,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

