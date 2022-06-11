Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

