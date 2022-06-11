King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $506,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,914,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,930,000 after buying an additional 552,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,425,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,783,000 after acquiring an additional 354,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

NYSE:SU opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

