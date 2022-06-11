UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of UFPT opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.88.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

