Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.23.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

