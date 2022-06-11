King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 1,000 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

COO stock opened at $332.35 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.