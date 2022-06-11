King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NYSE NOC opened at $463.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

