King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

