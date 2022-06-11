King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 975 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

NYSE FLS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

